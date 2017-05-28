Authorities ID woman, 18, whose body was found in reservoir

DOUGLAS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have identified an 18-year-old woman who apparently drowned in a Douglas reservoir.

A spokesman for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office tells The Boston Globe that the death of Annie Krantz, of Oxford, is under investigation. Authorities don’t suspect foul play.

Follow Up: Body of swimmer found at bottom of reservoir

Douglas police say officers were notified Saturday afternoon that a female swimmer went underwater at the Whitin Reservoir and did not resurface. A dive team responded and later found Krantz’s body at the bottom of the reservoir.

Police say she was pronounced dead at an area hospital.