Authorities ID woman, 18, whose body was found in reservoir

Authorities don't suspect foul play

Associated Press Published:

DOUGLAS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have identified an 18-year-old woman who apparently drowned in a Douglas reservoir.

A spokesman for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office tells The Boston Globe that the death of Annie Krantz, of Oxford, is under investigation. Authorities don’t suspect foul play.

Follow Up: Body of swimmer found at bottom of reservoir

Douglas police say officers were notified Saturday afternoon that a female swimmer went underwater at the Whitin Reservoir and did not resurface. A dive team responded and later found Krantz’s body at the bottom of the reservoir.

Police say she was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s