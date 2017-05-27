Western Massachusetts will deal with a “cooler” Memorial Day weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, but we are far from feeling like summer. 22News is working for you with how cool this weekend will be and a look back on prior Memorial Day weekends.

Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember those who have fallen in the fight for our freedom. Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday in the month of May. Some people use Memorial Day weekend to spend time with family and friends and spend the time outdoors.

The past two Memorial Day weekends, temperatures were in the 80s. This Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will be right where they are supposed to be. Average high temperatures for this time of year in western Massachusetts are in the lower 70s.

But come Monday, temperatures are expected in the 60s, making western Massachusetts a good 10 degrees below average.

Some residents don’t mind that temperatures won’t be warmer. They told 22News they aren’t ready for the heat yet anyway. Nancy Moriarty, from Greenfield, told 22News, “I like this weather, you know, high 70s. I like summer, but spring is my best.” Guy Cournoyner, from Northampton, told 22News, “I like it sunny, but 70 or 80 degrees. It’s too hot after 90.”

Memorial Day weekend is known as the “unofficial start to summer,” but we will be far from feeling like summer. Summer officially begins June 21st.

Click here for the latest forecast from the 22News Storm Team.

Temperatures Western Mass Feels Like Wind Gusts Wind Speeds Dew Points