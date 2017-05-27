West Springfield residents paying respect to veterans in light of Memorial Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American flags are being placed at all of the veterans’ graves this morning at the St. Thomas Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.

Local volunteers, community members, and members of the young marines began the flagging of veteran’s graves. One of two memorial day weekend activities taking place at the cemetery.

At 11am Saturday morning, veteran’s services will lead the raising of the first honor and sacrifice flag in Massachusetts, recognizing fallen police officers, firefighters, and first responders. Both events today are open to the public.

The veteran’s services of West Springfield are also hosting the town’s Memorial Day parade, that kicks off at 10am Monday from the St. Thomas School.