St. Thomas Cemetery hosts ceremony for lost service members

The Mayor and Police Chief were in attendance

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special ceremony was held at St. Thomas Cemetery Saturday morning.

The ceremony began, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and honored those who devoted their lives to our country.

Dozens of residents were there, along with Mayor William Reichelt, and West Springfield Police Chief, Ronald Campurciani.

A personalized ‘honor and sacrifice flag,’ and ‘honor and remember flag,’ were presented to the Guindon Family, for the loss of Ashley Guindon, and her father David.

Brian Miller, the Massachusetts Honor and Remember Chapter Director, told 22News, “We’re the first chapter on a national level to be presenting a special embroidered honor and sacrifice flag to a family of a fallen police officer.”

Ashley Guindon was shot and killed during her first shift as a police officer in Virginia. Her father David died, while serving overseas in 2004. They’re both buried at the St. Thomas Cemetery.

