Thousands attend Paradise City Arts Festival in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a place where art lovers gather and walk the fairgrounds looking for one of a kind pieces.

Thousands of people went to the Three County Fairgrounds for the Paradise City Arts Festival. More than 240 artists from every corner of America gathered in Northampton, all exhibiting their unique piece of arts.

From the eclectic pieces to the beautifully crafted pieces, it’s an art lover’s paradise.

Edie Roland of Nahant told 22News, “It’s good quality, particularly. I think they value their artisans highly, the work that they do. But, I’m very happy to be here in a multi-cultural environment. It’s been nice.”

If you’re looking for unique pieces, you’ll be sure to find them here. The arts festival will be at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton until Memorial Day.

If you’re interested in coming to the arts festival it’s open to the public, but there is a charge.

Ticket Prices:

Adults: $14

Seniors: $12

Students: $8

Children 12 and under: Free

