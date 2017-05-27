Police: Body of swimmer found at bottom of reservoir

Associated Press

DOUGLAS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say the body of a swimmer was recovered from a reservoir.

Douglas police say officers were notified Saturday afternoon that a female swimmer went underwater and did not surface. A dive team responded and later found the young woman’s body at the bottom of the reservoir.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

