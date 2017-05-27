CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people have absolutely no shame pursuing their pipe dreams with impunity.

Richard Gere’s magnificently crafted character “Norman” is just such a pathetic loser.

Gere gives the performance of his career as the wheeling and dealing hustler, a “fixer” by trade, masquerading as a consultant.

His would be clients start running when they can see him coming a mile away.

Gere gives his “Norman” character a kind of tarnished dignity befitting this black comedy.

Norman’s not above crashing an exclusive dinner party and made to feel like two cents as the penalty for his brash behavior.

“Norman” spends his declining years absorbing abuse. The more he absorbs the more we feel for the character.

Lo and behold, he’s finally done something right, ingratiating himself to a small time Israeli diplomat who eventually rises to become Prime Minister. Could this finally be the redemption that he craves?

We’ve all known a “Norman” sometime in our lives. But probably not nearly as toughing and vulnerable as the passionate character that Richard Gere creates.

“Norman’s” a character study of the highest order deserving 4 stars.

I’d call “Norman” a superhero for non-millennials.

4 stars

Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheehan, Steve Buscemi