Man charged with murder arraigned on fugitive charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend has been arraigned in Rhode Island on a fugitive from justice charge.

Twenty-six-year-old Scott Rego on Friday appeared in a Providence court. He signed a statement refusing to give statements to authorities without consulting a lawyer and waived extradition back to Fall River, Massachusetts to face a murder charge in the death of 36-year-old Kristina Reis.

Authorities say Fall River police responded to a home Monday and found Reis on the front porch, bleeding from an apparent stab wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Rego was found inside the apartment suffering from a wound to the chest. He was hospitalized.