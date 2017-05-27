Man charged with murder arraigned on fugitive charge

Rego was found inside the apartment suffering from a wound to the chest

Associated Press Published:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend has been arraigned in Rhode Island on a fugitive from justice charge.

Twenty-six-year-old Scott Rego on Friday appeared in a Providence court. He signed a statement refusing to give statements to authorities without consulting a lawyer and waived extradition back to Fall River, Massachusetts to face a murder charge in the death of 36-year-old Kristina Reis.

Authorities say Fall River police responded to a home Monday and found Reis on the front porch, bleeding from an apparent stab wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Rego was found inside the apartment suffering from a wound to the chest. He was hospitalized.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s