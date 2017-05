LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes are back open on I-91 in Longmeadow following a two car crash.

Trooper Joreff told 22News two cars crashed on the northbound side of the highway, by the Longmeadow curve, at around 8:20 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, their injuries are unknown at this time.

One lane was shut down for about 20 minutes, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.