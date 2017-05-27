Jars of pesto recalled due to mislabeling concern

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Certain jars of California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto are being recalled because they may have incorrect information on the label, the state Department of Health announced Friday.

Health officials said the front of the jars are correct, but the back may be incorrectly labeled as California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Garlic, with UPC# 7-38203-10911-3.

The mislabeling resulted in some allergens not being listed, according to the health department, which could lead to an allergic reaction if consumed by someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or tree nuts.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and have “PTP0567A USE BY 25FEB2019” printed on the cap.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers can return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, contact California Sun Dry Foods at 1(800) 995-7753 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT, Monday through Friday.