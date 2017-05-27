Fire hazard prompts recall of 28,000 cordless electric lawn mowers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Kobalt and Greenworks brand cordless electric lawn mowers are being recalled because they can short circuit and catch on fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers have reported 12 incidents involving the lawn mowers, including five fires.

The recalled lawn mowers were sold at retailers nationwide and online from May 2014 through July 2016.

Product information:

Kobalt 40-volt max cordless dual-blade push lawn mower

Model Number: KM2040X-06

Greenworks G-MAX 40-volt twin force cordless electric push lawn mower

Model Number: 25302

Consumers should remove the batteries from the recalled lawn mowers and contact the manufacturer, Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, for a free repair.

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading can be reached at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or online.

The CPSC also announced the recall of Pier 1 Imports wicker furniture. According to the CPSC, the ivory paint used on the Temani collection wicker furniture can contain excessive levels of lead.

The furniture was sold from March 2014 through April 2017. Consumers should return the recalled furniture to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or a merchandise credit.

Hobby Lobby is recalling 43,000 spinner toys because they could be a choking hazard to children. According to the CPSC, the battery cover can detach and expose the small coin cell batteries.

The Easter and July 4th themed toys were sold from February 2017 through April 2017.

Consumers should immediately take away the toys from children and return the recalled product to any Hobby Lobby store. Those who have receipts will receive a full refund. Without a receipt, consumers will receive store credit.

Hobby Lobby can be reached online or at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.