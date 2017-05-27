Experts on shared parenting after divorce to meet in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Scholars from around the world are expected to gather in Boston to present research results on how shared parenting after divorce or separation affects children.

The International Conference on Shared Parenting will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Westin Copley Place Hotel in downtown Boston. The National Parents Organization and the European-based International Council on Shared Parenting will serve as hosts.

The conference is expected to explore 40 years of research on how children fare in different post-divorce parenting arrangements. Shared parenting refers to a flexible parenting arrangement in which a child spends at least one-third and up to half the time with each parent, assuming both parents are fit.

Leading experts from 18 countries are scheduled to speak at the conference.