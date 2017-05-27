Car chase turned into foot pursuit in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department was called to assist Massachusetts State Police with a foot pursuit in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department Facebook page, the pursuit started after the suspect was pulled over on Rt. 91. The suspect ended up fleeing when the trooper was dealing with him. The trooper pursued the vehicle into Greenfield.

The suspect struck another vehicle and kept going, but later left the vehicle behind Robbins Memorial Congregational Church and fled on foot into the woods.

The person was spotted by the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, in the hedges near the rotary.

The suspect was taken into custody by the state police with the assistance of the Greenfield Police Department.