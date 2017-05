(WCVB/CNN) – Police are conducting a hazmat and death investigation at a Harvard Dental school building in Boston.

A man was found dead inside a lab along with a bag containing some kind of chemical, according to investigators.

Dozens of fire trucks and hazmat units are at the scene.

The building has been evacuated and people are being kept away from the building.

Watch the video for more information

Copyright 2017 WCVB/CNN