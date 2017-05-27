CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Outer space is one scary place for the interstellar explorers of Director Ridley Scott’s vivid imagination.

The crew of the spaceship “Covenant” search the Galaxy for their brace new world, but they’ll have to settle for something far more horrifying than they bargained for.

Listen up, Ridley Scott’s in fine form frightening his audience with those “Alien” style ferocious creatures that apparently have it in for the crew of the “Covenant”.

There’s so much to remind us of the “Alien” adventures that began terrifying us back in 1979, and can still do a pretty good job on your nervous system.

Since Sigourney Weaver’s past the point of playing Inter-Galactic heroines, Katherine Waterston inherits the mantle, having her hands full with those hostile Vipers.

Try to wrap your head around this “Alien” adventure actually being a prequel to the “Alien” episodes of the previous generation.

The cast be updated but the mission remains ageless.

You’ll pay the price for a ticket for more than just the thrills and chills. Ridley Scott is far too creative a futuristic visionary to settle for just crowd pleasing excitement.

Without giving away too much, let’s just say “Alien: Covenant” is a film of meaningful substance filled with troubling surprises.

This “Alien” adventure rates a thoughtful 3 stars.

And if you’re certain you’ve seen it all before, prepare to be pleasantly mistaken.

3 stars

Rated R

1 hour 45 minutes

Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride