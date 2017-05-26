Young person wounded in Chicopee shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A young person had to be taken to the hospital, after being struck by bullet that ricocheted Thursday evening during a shooting in Chicopee’s Willimansett neighborhood.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the victim had been inside a vehicle that was shot at on Lucretia Avenue at around 5:00 P.M. The victim was wounded by a deflected round, and suffered a minor injury.

Wilk says that the age and gender of the victim, who is only being described as a “juvenile,” is not being released as police continue their investigation. The exact nature of the victim’s injury is also not being disclosed.

Wilk told 22News that the victims and witnesses to the shooting are not cooperating with them, and they have little information on what exactly took place. On the department’s official Facebook page, Wilk issued a plea for anyone with details to come forward to police.

“Folks, this type of reckless shooting affects EVERYONE in the area. Innocent bystanders, children, can be struck by stray bullets. The worst thing to do is to keep helpful information secret. Next time you, or a loved one, could become a victim, with a worse outcome. If you have information, come forward,” Wilk wrote.

If you do have information on the shooting, you are urved to call Chicopee Police at (413) 592-6341. You can also anonymously text a tip by texting “SOLVE CHICOPEE” and your message to CRIMES (274637).