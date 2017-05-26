Sweet Cola Pork Loin & Smoky Chorizo Baked Beans with Buckley Healthcare Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is a place where life is celebrated — and one of their standout features of the center is their brain healthy food! Head Chef at Seasons Restaurant Mike Harrison showed us how to make Sweet Cola Pork Loin & Smoky Chorizo Baked Beans, perfect for your Memorial Day cookout.

Buckley Healthcare Center

95 Laurel Street

Greenfield

Call (413) 774-3143 or visit BuckleyHealthcare.com.

Sweet Cola Pork Loin

Ingredients

Sweet Cola Barbecue Sauce:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 cups ketchup

1 can cola

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 tablespoon ground mustard

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Dry Rub:

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

For the sauce:

In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, add oil. Once heated, add the onion and garlic and sauté until tender. Add all the remaining sauce ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered, stirring frequently, for 1 hour 15 minutes.

For the dry rub:

Whisk all dry ingredients together in a small bowl. This can be stored up to 6 months in an airtight container.

For the Pork Tenderloin:

Rinse and dry pork. Liberally season all sides of the pork with rub. Wrap pork tenderloin with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours so flavors can permeate.

Place pork, on the grill away from the coals. Close grill cover. Cook the pork ribs for 20-25 minutes; flipping several times for even cook. Coat ribs with sweet cola barbecue sauce and cook for another 10 minutes

Reserve some of the sauce for dipping when the ribs are served.

Smoky Chorizo Baked Beans

Ingredients

2 -12 oz cans great northern Beans

1 cup Spanish Chorizo

4 cups onion

8 garlic cloves

1T oregano

1T Thyme

1/2 T salt

1 t cumin

1T paprika

2 Bay Leaves

2T Brown Sugar

1.5T Molasses

1/4 t crushed Red Pepper

1T red wine Vinegar

1/4 t black pepper

Green Onion and Parsley

Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add chorizo; cook 4 minutes or until fat begins to render. Add onion and garlic; sauté 10 minutes or until tender. Add beans, and next 6 ingredients (through bay leaves); bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat

Stir brown sugar and the next 3 ingredients (through crushed red pepper) into bean mixture; bring to a simmer. Cover; cook on low for 1/2 hours or until beans are very tender and sauce is thick. Remove from stove stir in vinegar, black pepper, and ground red pepper. Discard bay leaves; sprinkle with green onions and parsley.

