Students learn to perform CPR during Emergency Medical Services Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Medical Response personnel instructed 60 fifth graders in the life saving practice of CPR at the Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence. The training is a key part of the national observance of Emergency Medical Services Week.

The children caught on quickly. “I was learning how to save somebodies life if they ever collapsed.,” Tyancz Padilla told 22News “And I know the steps of CPR.”

Their AMR instructors showed their gratitude for how quickly and enthusiastically these children embraced the lifesaving techniques of CPR. “This is a fabulous the outpouring of knowledge.” Amy Warner said. “We wanted to show the kids this is something they can do. So when they try and put the effort in, something can be accomplished.”

Juraye Pierson, the school’s principal, looked on proudly at how these children processed what they had learned just moments earlier. “I’m so amazed, so proud, and so happy that our scholars are not only learning the common core standards,” she said, “but they’re also learning how to help each other.”

Their skill-set is a critical life-saving technique that has been shown to double and even triple a heart attack patient’s chances for survival.