Students attend Mary Day Mass in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Blessed Sacrament School participated in the once-a-year Mary Day Mass at the nearby Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday. The church service is dedicated in honor of the Virgin Mary.

Many of the church pews were filled with the parents of the students. 7th grader Hunter Edwards told 22News why the Mary Day service is so meaningful for her.

“It’s important for the children to honor Mary because it’s important for us to take part in all of the Catholic celebrations,” she said. “Mary loved the children and we really want to honor her today.”

Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese Mitchell Rozanski celebrated the mass in Holyoke.