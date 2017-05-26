Springfield man charged following downtown car break-ins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A security guard called police after witnessing a car being broken into in downtown Springfield. Now, the suspect in that and two other break-ins is facing multiple charges.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Christian Dejesus, 29, of Springfield was arrested early Friday morning after the break-ins.

Delaney says that around 2:45 A.M., police received a call from a security officer who saw a man with tools and a flashlight breaking into a Hyundai parked on Edwards Street. When officers got there, Delaney says they saw Dejesus running away. Officers began to chase him on foot toward Chestnut Street, until the suspect ran right into two other officers.

Delaney says that Dejesus still tried to get away, but police managed to bring him into custody.

Police discovered that in addition to the Hyundai, two other vehicles had been broken into. Delaney says officers recovered the tools and flashlight the guard had mentioned, as well as the stolen merchandise. He says that the guard also positively identified Dejesus as the one who had committed the break-in.

DeJesus is charged with breaking and entering in a motor vehicle during the nighttime for a felony, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, larceny over $250, possession of burglarious instruments, and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in Springfield District Court.