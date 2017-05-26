Springfield honors JFK’s 100th birthday at Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 100th birthday of the late President John F. Kennedy was observed today at the JFK Eternal Flame at Forest Park.

The slain president was born on May 27, 1917.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Parks Superintendent Patrick Sullivan, placed a wreath at the Kennedy monument.

“Even though I was born in 1963, his legacy of service and giving back to one’s community, not taking certainly influence me,” Mayor Sarno told 22News.

Crowds gather at the Eternal Flame to honor JFK’s memory on November 22 each year, the day of his assassination in 1963.