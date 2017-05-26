Southwick police dealing with daily bear sightings

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Southwick are urging residents to be aware- bears are around town! The department posted on their official Facebook page that they have been receiving calls about bear sightings on a daily basis.

Black bears generally enter residential neighborhoods in search of food, and are not outwardly aggressive. However, you should not try to approach a bear, as they are very fast, powerful, and have the ability to cause great harm to you or your pets. From a safe distance, you can try to make a loud sound to scare the bear off, Southwick police say, however, it is often best just to wait for it to wander away.

To minimize the chance of a bear encounter on your property, make sure you are not providing potential food sources. Bears are drawn to bird feeders, pet food, and unsecured trash. They may even be attracted by the smell of grease from an uncleaned barbecue grill.

Click here for more information on what to do if you encounter a bear on your property.

22News viewer Cindy Hoyt was among the town residents who found a bear wandering through her property in Southwick. She sent us video of her bear encounter on Tuesday. Play the video to see how the animal responded to a loud whistling sound!

Related Coverage: