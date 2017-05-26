Service dog turned away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WRWX) – An Iraq War veteran is speaking out after a Rockford business made him leave because of his service dog. That veteran caught the incident on camera. He brought the video to 13 WREX, which ended up getting the state’s highest legal office involved.

Wherever Cesar Ordonez goes, an “Angel” is not far behind.

“He’s actually literally brought me back to life,” he said.

Cesar is an Iraq War veteran and Angel is his service dog.

“We don’t leave each other’s side much,” he said.

So when Cesar stopped for a snack and drink at Broadway Food Liquor in Rockford, Angel came with.

“I stopped in there and immediately when I walked in they’re like, whoa, whoa, wait a second. You can’t have that dog in here,” he said.

Cesar captured some of what happened on cell phone video. In it, you can hear the store worker say, “I said don’t bring that dog in here no more.” Cesar responds, “So you’re telling me not to bring my service dog in here, right?” and the worker says “Yeah, don’t bring that dog in here no more. If you have to have the dog go somewhere else.”

Read More: http://bit.ly/2qVTf78