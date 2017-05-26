SABIS students given real-world insight at science fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at the SABIS International Charter School in Springfield got a taste of the real world Friday at a science and technology fair.

The school held the fair inside their gymnasium from 8:00 to 10:00 Friday morning. Students displayed projects that they had been working on to their classmates and community members.

More than 200 middle schoolers and high schoolers had learned about different careers that use science and technology.

“It’s actually shown me a lot, what our SWAT teams and police departments can do, and has shown me another future that I could decide,” 10th grader Ethan Wahrman said.

Presenters included the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, the Springfield Fire Department, and American Medical Response.