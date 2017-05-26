Rainfall totals in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts received quite a soaking over the past two days, with steady rainfall coming down for much of Thursday and into Friday. Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals for communities across the region as of Friday morning:

Conway: 2.28″ Springfield: 2.09″ Ashfield: 2.03″ Wilbraham: 1.90″ Northampton: 1.82″ Palmer: 1.81″ Belchertown: 1.81″ Ware: 1.68″ Agawam: 1.59″ Chesterfield: 1.54″ Amherst: 1.48″ Leverett: 1.47″ Sunderland: 1.46″ Hawley: 1.46″ Westfield: 1.45″ Greenfield: 1.40″ Orange: 1.22″ Rowe: 1.20″ Worthington: 1.12″



Interactive Radar Live Radar 7 Day Forecast National Northeast Midwest Northwest Southeast Southwest