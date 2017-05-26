Rainfall totals in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts received quite a soaking over the past two days, with steady rainfall coming down for much of Thursday and into Friday. Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals for communities across the region as of Friday morning:
- Conway: 2.28″
- Springfield: 2.09″
- Ashfield: 2.03″
- Wilbraham: 1.90″
- Northampton: 1.82″
- Palmer: 1.81″
- Belchertown: 1.81″
- Ware: 1.68″
- Agawam: 1.59″
- Chesterfield: 1.54″
- Amherst: 1.48″
- Leverett: 1.47″
- Sunderland: 1.46″
- Hawley: 1.46″
- Westfield: 1.45″
- Greenfield: 1.40″
- Orange: 1.22″
- Rowe: 1.20″
- Worthington: 1.12″
