Rainfall totals in western Massachusetts

Some towns received 2" or more of rain

Raindrops seen on the 22News Springfield Skycam.

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts received quite a soaking over the past two days, with steady rainfall coming down for much of Thursday and into Friday. Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals for communities across the region as of Friday morning:

    • Conway: 2.28″
    • Springfield: 2.09″
    • Ashfield: 2.03″
    • Wilbraham: 1.90″
    • Northampton: 1.82″
    • Palmer: 1.81″
    • Belchertown: 1.81″
    • Ware: 1.68″
    • Agawam: 1.59″
    • Chesterfield: 1.54″
    • Amherst: 1.48″
    • Leverett: 1.47″
    • Sunderland: 1.46″
    • Hawley: 1.46″
    • Westfield: 1.45″
    • Greenfield: 1.40″
    • Orange: 1.22″
    • Rowe: 1.20″
    • Worthington: 1.12″
