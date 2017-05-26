Prison reform advocates hold sit-in at the Governor’s office

BOSTON (WWLP) – Activists told 22News Governor Charlie Baker isn’t doing enough to improve the state’s criminal justice system. So they’re planning vigils at his office until they get answers.

Concerned residents from across the state sat in front of the governor’s office on Friday, demanding that the state investigate the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

Activists said they’ve been calling and sending letters to Governor Baker for the past year, complaining about alleged harsh treatment of inmates, including abuse and solitary confinement.

Lynn Currier, who runs the prison reform group Massachusetts 6+, told 22News that many of the inmates they visit have mental health issues and suicidal tendencies due to solitary confinement.

“They come out violent because they’ve had sensory deprivation and emotional and mental abuse,” Currier said.

They’re calling for creation of a Citizens Oversight Committee to help break the cycle of inmates being released, and ending up back in prison. They plan to stand outside the governor’s office every Friday.