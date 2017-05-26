Police cracking down on speeding drivers Memorial Day weekend

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – No matter how excited you are to travel this Memorial Day weekend, it’s no excuse to speed. We can expect an increased police presence across the Pioneer Valley from Friday until Monday.

Shattuck Road is one of several spots where Hadley police monitor speeding drivers. After receiving calls from concerned neighbors, officers posted this electronic sign and radar to keep track. The unposted speed limit is 30 miles per hour. Sgt. Mitch Kuc of the Hadley police department told 22News, “We’re seeing speeds in the 50’s and 60’s in the afternoon.” The board has already clocked some drivers at 70 mph and even 80 mph. In the middle of talking with 22News, Sgt. Kuc pulled over a car to issue a warning for speeding.

Speeding is dangerous, and the department takes it seriously, especially heading into Memorial Day weekend. “We’re able to download the information from the sign and figure out exactly what times we need to be out here doing traffic enforcement,” says Sdgt. Kuc.

Sharon Canfield lives off Shattuck Rd. She told 22News speeding drivers almost cost her grandson his life. “All it takes is a second, says Canfield. “The kids are young, they don’t really pay that much attention on their bikes either. My grandson had a scare last year and he almost got hit.” She’s thankful these signs are visual reminders for drivers to slow down.

Sgt. Kuc also told 22News these same signs are going to be located throughout Route 9 during Memorial Day weekend, and they’ll also be turned on for the Memorial Day parade on Sunday, which will run between the American Legion and West St. The parade runs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Police urge drivers to avoid Route 9 by taking Bay Road. Officers will be re-directing drivers during the parade.

AAA predicts 34 million drivers will be on the road this weekend, so plan your route ahead and be patient.