Paradise City Arts Festival is back this weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This holiday weekend, hundreds of local artists will be selling handmade crafts at the Paradise City Arts Festival in Northampton.

This is the 23rd year that the Three County Fairgrounds is hosting the festival. About 250 vendors from across the country will be selling their art and handmade goods at this vibrant marketplace.

Vendors will be divided into three exhibitions, compared to years past when everyone was in the same arena building.

Festival director Linda Post explained for 22News the importance of supporting local artists.

“You’re supporting people who actually make things with their hands, and you don’t see much of that sort of thing anymore. They work with their hands, they work with their hearts, with their minds,” Post said.

The arts festival starts Saturday at 10:00 A.M. and runs until 6:00 P.M. The hours are the same on Sunday. On Monday, the fairgrounds will be open from 10:00 until 4:00.

Parking is free and handicapped-accessible. Here are the admission prices:

Adults: $14

Seniors: $12

Students: $8

Children under 12: Free

A three-day pass for the festival is also available for $16.