Memorial Day parades and ceremonies across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Several western Massachusetts communities are planning parades, wreath laying, and other ceremonies on Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Here is a look at some of the ceremonies scheduled in our area. If you have an event that is not on the list, let us know about it, by e-mailing the event information to reportit@wwlp.com.

AGAWAM-Various early morning ceremonies-

7AM Viet Nam Bridge with West Springfield Veterans’ Council

7:25 American Legion Post #185

7:40 Springfield Street Cemetery

8:00 Granger School

8:15 South Westfield Street Cemetery

8:30 Agawam Center Cemetery, across from St. John’s Church

10AM-Parade begins at Agawam Middle School/Agawam Town Hall and march down Main Street to Veterans’ Green. Ceremony to follow.

Department of Veterans’ Service Agawam Memorial Day Service: 1PM Lt. Gov Polito, Congressman Neal at Mass Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main Street, Agawam.

CHICOPEE– Parade begins at American Legion Post 452, 43 Exchange Street, at 10:00 am. The Parade will march down Exchange Street to Cabot Street, around Bullens Park and will turn left onto Center Street. The parade will then precede around City Hall and up Front Street to the Chicopee Veterans’ Memorial Plaza at Chicopee Academy. There will be three stops during the parade to lay wreaths to memorialize the monument at Bullens Park and the second at Chicopee Veterans Service to memorialize Charles Tracy plaque and the third at City Hall to memorialize the Civil War Monument. A ceremony will be held at the Veterans’ Plaza at 11:15 a.m. on Front Street in front of Chicopee Academy. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will commence at 10:00 am at the American Legion Post 452.

EAST LONGMEADOW-Marchers will step off at 10:50 a.m. at high school parking lot and proceed to the high school flagpole area where the new flag will be raised. Wreath laying near the flagpole and military honors will be conducted.Immediately following the outdoor ceremonies all will be invited into the high school auditorium for the formal program. After, Veterans Memorial at East Longmeadow Center Square for placing of flowers and wreaths by the veterans, politicians and families of the deceased veterans, then to post 293 for light refreshments.

GREENFIELD– Parade at 10am, starts at Middle School, south on Federal Street to Federal Street Cemetery to honor American Revolution veterans; then east on Church, south on Franklin and west on Main Street to the Library for ceremony of veterans of Spanish American War; then to town common for Civil War veterans; then continue down Main Street and end at the Veterans’ Mall.

HADLEY – The parade leaves from the American Legion after the flag raising at 2 p.m. and continues to West Street. The Hopkins Academy marching band will play at the memorial on the north end of the commons. Route 9 will be closed during the parade.Refreshments will be served at the Legion hall following the parade.

HOLYOKE– Parade at 9 a.m. from the War Memorial at 310 Appleton St. to Veterans’ Park at Hampden and Maple streets for ceremony.

LUDLOW- Parade begins at 9AM at the Portuguese Memorial on Winsor Street between Worcester and Newbury Street.

NORTHAMPTON-10:00am-The parade departs from Trinity Row Park in Florence, continues through the center of Florence, down Park Street, circles down Pine Street, turning on to Maple Street, and back to the center, ending at the cemetery on Park Street. Activities include a speaking ceremony at the Cemetery on Park Street.

VA CENTRAL WESTERN MASS MEMORIAL SERVICE- Memorial Day service for deceased veterans at the Chapel at the Northampton campus, 421 North Main Street, from 11am-11:45am.

WEST SPRINGFIELD– Parade begins at 10 a.m. The procession leaves from behind St. Thomas School, near the intersection of Pine Street and King’s Highway, down King’s Highway, right onto Elm Street and marches to the Town Common for a ceremony with speeches and the presentation of flags and medals.

WESTFIELD– At 10AM, marchers will travel south down North Elm Street, continuing across the Great River Bridge onto Elm Street, continuing south to Broad Street, turning right at the intersection of Broad Street and West Silver Street to Parker Memorial Park for the Memorial Day ceremony. Following the Parker Park Ceremonies, American Legion Post 124 will march the route in reverse to the post home on Broad Street, where additional ceremonies will be held.