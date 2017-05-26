Memorial Day ceremony held early in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials joined with veterans Friday morning for a Memorial Day ceremony on the steps of City Hall.

Friday afternoon’s rain did not stop people from coming out to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

Those in attendance listened to speeches from Mayor Domenic Sarno and others, and a moment of silence was also observed. At the conclusion of the ceremony, a wreath was laid at the memorial across the street at Court Square.

22News is working for you with a listing of local Memorial Day observances, most of which will be held on the holiday itself, which is Monday.