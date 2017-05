CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The show has been called “One of the most audacious comedies”, ” incredibly, pointedly, unbelievably hilarious” and “feisty, witty and opinionated.” Season 3 of “The Carmichael Show” premieres May 31st and we got the chance to chat with its namesake, Jerrod Carmichael, about the upcoming season.

Advertisement