Man behind “Ice Bucket Challenge” overwhelmed by health care bills

BOSTON (CNN) – When the “Ice Bucket Challenge” swept the nation several years ago, its impact on ALS was massive.

More than 17 million people took part in the viral fundraising challenge including celebrities from Bill Gates to Oprah Winfrey.

It resulted in millions of dollars in donations, funding important research on ALS. But now, the man behind the ice bucket challenge is facing his own financial hurdles.

He’s credited with raising more than $250 million dollars in the ice bucket challenge to help find a cure for ALS. Now, 32-year-old Pete Frates who is still fighting for his life is also fighting to stay with his family at home.

“And we’re running anywhere between 85 and 90 thousand dollars a month,” said John Frates, Pete’s father.

“Is the Frates family broke because of this?”

“Any family would be broke because of this,” said John.

The Frates family speaks candidly about the overwhelming 24 hour home-care cost burden to take care of Pete. He’s on life support at home, his bedroom turned into an ICU with his daughter and wife by his side.

The smile on Pete’s face is what gives him the will to keep fighting. The thought of putting him into a facility away from family is not an option.

“Pete’s life would be over,” said Pete’s wife, Julie.

When Pete was first diagnosed the family made a vow, no matter what. The problem is it’s costing this family $3,000 a day something they can no longer afford which is why they are asking reaching out for help.

Longtime family friend and philanthropist Rob Griffin has teamed up with Frates family and ALS with a new initiative to help raise money specifically for families like Pete Frates. The goal is to raise one million dollars.

“For Pete’s sake is to start an initiative to help the Frates family and all families and hopefully it takes off on national basis. That’s… we’re trying to kick it off here in Boston,” said Rob Griffin.

A fundraiser will be held on June 5th in Boston for the former Boston College star athlete.

“And I’m just grateful how significant Pete has been in this community and we just want to keep him at home with his family,” said Julie.

Frates came up with the idea for the ice bucket challenge in 2014.