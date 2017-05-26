Local non-profit hosts community awareness cookout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit hopes to ease the financial burden on Springfield families.

Springfield Partners for Community Action held its annual Community Action Awareness Day Cookout, Friday night.

The agency has created numerous programs, geared towards moving families out of poverty.

Executive Director of the Springfield Partners for Community Action Paul Bailey told 22News, their goal is to teach Springfield residents how to manage money and provide better lives for their families.

“Every once in a while you have to re-introduce yourself to the community so they know the services are here, so they can take advantage of the services,” Bailey said.

The agency provides local families with several services including weatherizing homes and child care.