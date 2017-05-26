Investigation after swastikas found at Massachusetts high school

READING, Mass. (AP) — Officials in Reading are investigating after swastikas were found on two separate occasions at Reading Memorial High School this month.

The first was found drawn in permanent marker on a classroom floor on May 4. The second was found on a cinderblock wall in a bathroom on Wednesday.

Police Chief Mark Segalla says town leaders are committed to ridding the community of hateful speech. He says it’s up to adults to teach young people the meaning of a swastika, and the hate and violence associated with it.

Superintendent John Doherty says if you ignore hate, it grows.

The community is working with the Anti-Defamation League to respond.

Swastikas were also recently found at schools in Duxbury and Lexington.