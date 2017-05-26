Grilling is a top fire safety concern during the summer

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend means firing up the grill for backyard picnics. However, according to the Massachusetts Fire Chiefs Association, improper grilling is the summer’s number-one fire concern.

John Guido, assistant manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, told 22News that even experienced hosts need to re-learn safe grilling lessons, especially when they purchase a new grill.

“They have a certain feature called the ‘regulator,’ which will allow the grill to take too much propane. So, if it’s improperly turned off or turned on, that’s going to cause the regulator to stop at some degree,” Guido said.

He recommended keeping the grill fired at a safe distance from the house. Also, be careful if you choose to grill on your deck.