Get ready for traffic: busy travel weekend is here

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of drivers are heading to their Memorial Day weekend destinations. While you will have plenty of company on the roads, there are things you can do to make travel a little easier this weekend.

According to AAA, 88% of all Memorial Day travelers will be making their trip by car. That is a two percent increase over last year.

To make things a little easier, MassDOT will shut down all scheduled roadway construction for the Memorial Day travel period, starting Friday and lasting through 11:00 Monday night. It is also the first Memorial Day weekend with the state’s new all-electronic tolling system. MassDOT is reminding drivers that due to toll booth demolition, some of the traffic patterns have changed along the Mass Pike.

In the past, MassDOT has advised that traffic is particularly heavy around Exit 9 in Sturbridge- which is heavily used by travelers coming from New York and Connecticut- and at Exit 11A for Interstate 495, which is popular for people traveling to New Hampshire, Maine, and Cape Cod.

For real-time traffic updates, you can call 511, or you can download the state’s GoTime app, which provides driving time estimates along major highways. We also have a live traffic map available here on WWLP.com.