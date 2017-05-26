Free parvo vaccine clinic held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog shelter in Chicopee hosted a clinic Friday morning, is offering free parvo vaccines for dogs.

Parvo is a highly-contagious virus that affects dogs, and the only way to prevent your pet from getting sick is to have him or her vaccinated.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter in Chicopee hosted their second parvo clinic at Rivers Park from 9:00 A.M. through noon. They are offering free vaccines for dogs to help combat a recent outbreak of the deadly disease. There have been several reported cases of parvo in the Chicopee area in the past month.

Parvo mainly affects dogs, but is said to have originated in cats. Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and severe weight loss.

Dogs can contract the disease by walking in an area where an infected dog has been.

It can be hard to prevent infection, because the parvo virus is resistant to most cleaning products.