First new C-5M to arrive at Westover next week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Next Friday will be a big day at Westover Air Reserve base in Chicopee: the first new C-5M Super Galaxy transport plane will arrive at the base, beginning a new era for the 439th Airlift Wing.

Lockheed Martin is modernizing Westover’s fleet of C-5A and C-5B aircraft into the new C5-M’s, which are more fuel efficient and quieter than the earlier models. The sound of a C-5M has been compared more to the sound of large commercial jetliners than the louder engine noise that local residents have been accustomed-to.

A formal dedication ceremony is expected to be held later in June.

The C-5 is the largest aircraft used by the United States military.