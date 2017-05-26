First new C-5M to arrive at Westover next week

Upgraded aircraft is much quieter than what local residents are accustomed-to

By Published:
A C-5 M Super Galaxy visiting Westover from Travis Air Force Base, California. Westover's fleet of C-5s is being modernized into C-5 M models. (Photo courtesy MSgt. Andrew Biscoe)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Next Friday will be a big day at Westover Air Reserve base in Chicopee: the first new C-5M Super Galaxy transport plane will arrive at the base, beginning a new era for the 439th Airlift Wing.

Lockheed Martin is modernizing Westover’s fleet of C-5A and C-5B aircraft into the new C5-M’s, which are more fuel efficient and quieter than the earlier models. The sound of a C-5M has been compared more to the sound of large commercial jetliners than the louder engine noise that local residents have been accustomed-to.

Westover C-5 fleet will return with quieter engines after upgrades

A formal dedication ceremony is expected to be held later in June.

The C-5 is the largest aircraft used by the United States military.

