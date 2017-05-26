DWI mom busted by Good Samaritan

KOB's Kasia Gregorczyk Published: Updated:
A New Mexico mom is arrested after she is caught drunk driving with four kids in the car and it's all thanks to a good Samaritan.

(KOB) Deputies say Sarah Kesterson had four young children in the car when they arrested her on suspicion of driving drunk.

A criminal complaint shows she performed field sobriety tests so poorly that they had to be stopped.

New surveillance video from a learning center near Fourth Street and Osuna shows where Kesterson was first stopped by a vigilant community member.

That witness told deputies she spotted Kesterson’s reckless driving and honked at her until she turned into the parking lot of the learning center.

As shown on video, the brave witness tried to block the exit with her own car so Kesterson couldn’t get away.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2r49BsU

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s