Driver charged for crash that killed Brockton teenager

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Brockton teenager has been charged with motor vehicle homicide for a crash that killed a teammate on his high school baseball team.

WCVB-TV reports 19-year-old Jesus Alvarez Coreano appeared in court Friday. He is charged in the death of 15-year-old Isaias Caban last month.

Police say Coreano was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, slamming it into a tree.

Caban, a freshman, was riding in the passenger seat and was killed.

The judge allowed Coreano to remain free on the condition that he not drive and that he wear a GPS monitor. He is due back in court on July 10.

Coreano did not comment outside court.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.