Easthampton old Town Hall receives $135,000 to renovate

EASTAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDevelopment has teamed up with the Massachusetts Cultural Council to approve funding of $135,000 from the states cultural facilities, to fund the non-profit old Town Hall in Easthampton, CitySpace.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the non-profit, the money will be used to cover design and engineering costs for the buildings renovation to create an accessible performing arts and community space on the second floor.

“The CitySpace board members are jumping for joy with this news!” CitySpace President, Ed Check stated in the news release. “We are celebrating our ten year anniversary in old Town Hall and the plans to open a community performance center upstairs is moving from daydreaming to reality.”

The old Town Hall offers programs including Flywheel Arts Collective, Easthampton City Arts + and Big Red Frame/Elusie Gallery.

The non-profit is looking to restore, preserve and manage the building as a vital center for arts in Easthampton.