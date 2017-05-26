Busiest Memorial Day travel year since 2005; 39 million drivers expected

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s one of the busiest times of the year and millions of drivers are expected to be on the road.

One thing you can expect is traffic. 22News hit traffic jams on Granby Road in Chicopee and on the Massachusetts Turnpike, where traffic was backed up to Exit 6.

AAA expects more than 39 million drivers on the road this weekend. In New England, nearly 2 million people are expected.

If you’re traveling to your destination by car, plan ahead to avoid delays. If you haven’t already left, it might be too late.

MassDOT said traffic is expected to be in the heaviest today and into the holiday weekend. Drivers told 22News, they’re already experiencing backups and delays.

“We did hit one spot where we had to stop on I-90. It’s actually been heavier than I thought it might be, but then I’m naïve about these things, about traveling on the Friday, before Memorial Day,” John Walsh of Saratoga Springs, NY, told 22News.

A million more drivers are expected on the road from last year. Making it the busiest Memorial Day travel year since 2005. And if you’re looking for relief at the pumps, keep looking.

Drivers are expected to pay more to for gas since 2015.