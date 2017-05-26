Barnes F-15s conducting fly-overs Memorial Day weekend

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base will be having a very busy Memorial Day weekend. F-15 pilots will be performing some 14 fly-overs for Memorial Day observances in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beckel, 131st Fighter Squadron Commander, says that they are proud to be providing these flyovers in honor of our nation’s fallen heroes.

“On Memorial Day, we honor those warriors who died while serving this country. These flyovers are a fitting tribute to those men and women who shall never be forgotten for the ultimate sacrifices they gave, and the freedoms that they ensured for each and every one of us,” Beckel said.

Scheduled fly overs for Sunday, May 28 & Monday, May 29:

Norfolk, Conn. 9:45 a.m.

Kent, Conn. 9:45 a.m.

Ludlow, Mass. 9:50 a.m.

Pepperell, Mass. 9:55 a.m.

Greenfield, Mass. 9:45 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

New Milford, Conn. 10:00 a.m.

Trumbull, Conn. 10:00 a.m.

Torrington, Conn. 10:05 a.m.

Naugatuck, Conn. 10:30 a.m.

Shrewsbury, Mass. 10:35 a.m.

Northfield, Mass. 10:00-10:45 a.m.

Southbury, Conn. 11:00 a.m.

Leicester, Mass. 11:30 a.m.

Putnam, Conn. 11:45 a.m.

In addition to the fly-overs, the 104th Fighter Wing is participating in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Westfield, It will begin at Mestek Inc. on North Elm Street, where people will line up at 9 a.m. with the parade stepping off at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29th.

Marchers will travel south down North Elm Street, continuing across the Great River Bridge onto Elm Street, continuing south to Broad Street, turning right at the intersection of Broad Street and West Silver Street to Parker Memorial Park for the Memorial Day ceremony.

American Legion Post 124 will then march the route in reverse to the post home on Broad Street, where there will be a ceremony on the town green.