3 western Massachusetts fire departments awarded $655K by FEMA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three western Massachusetts fire departments will be receiving large amounts of federal tax money to improve the equipment their firefighters use.

The grants are part of more than $1.25 million in Assistance to Firefighters grants awarded by FEMA. U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, as well as Congressman Richard Neal and five other representatives made the announcement Friday.

The largest single grant was in the amount of $452,900, which will go to the North Adams Fire Department, so they can purchase 73 firefighter breathing apparatus and seven rapid intervention packs.

The West Springfield Fire Department is receiving $135,183 for an air compressor/refill system and a fire sprinkler system for their headquarters.

The Springfield Fire Department was awarded $67,773 to purchase new firefighting nozzles and hoses.

“The acquisition of these monies for North Adams, West Springfield, and Springfield ensures faster response time to calls, better care for those who find themselves in harm’s way, and heightened safety measures for the firefighters who do so much to keep our communities safe,” Neal said.

The other Massachusetts communities whose fire departments received the grant money are: Brookline, Mashpee, Pepperell, Saugus, Scituate, and Taunton.