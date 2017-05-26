12 years in prison for Pittsfield child rapist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Pittsfield man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 34-year-old Francisco Reyes was sentenced Thursday, two days after he was convicted by a jury of forcible child rape and indecent assault and battery charges.

Prosecutors say Reyes was a “trusted adult” in the girl’s life when he raped her on numerous occasions between Nov. 1, 2014, and July 1, 2015.

Prosecutors asked for a longer sentence of up to 16 years.

A defense attorney sought a shorter sentence, saying Reyes has a long history of psychiatric problems for which he has been hospitalized, noting that he required multiple examinations to determine he was competent to stand trial.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com