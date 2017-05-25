West Springfield holds Kielbasa Festival for the second time

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second year, the Kielbasa Festival that used to be held in Chicopee’s Szot Park, is being held at the Big E in West Springfield.

The Kielbasa festival last took place in Chicopee in 2015. According to organizer Thomas Kielbania, he was notified by a city official that the city of Chicopee would no longer support his event.

But according to Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos’ office, Kielbania has never submitted a proposal for approval.

“Parks Commission is the one that rules and sets the parameters for any rentals on parks property,” John Beaulieu, Mayor Kos’ Chief of Staff told 22News.

“I’m not in for a fight though, that’s not what I’m about. I’m about bringing the Kielbasa Festival to the area, if it has to be. It’s not going to stop because a couple of people don’t want it,” Kielbania said.

22News obtained a proposal that Kielbania sent to city officials to hold the event in Chicopee. The festival started on Thursday at the Big E and will run until Sunday, May 28.