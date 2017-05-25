Unbelievable Crash: Jeep slams into home

WTMJ's Pete Zervakis Published: Updated:
Vehicle goes airborne before crashing into Milwaukee man's living room.

(WTMJ) Nobody was injured when an SUV went airborne and slammed into a Milwaukee, Wisconsin duplex Thursday morning.

The home’s current tenant, who only wanted to be identified as Theo, said he felt lucky to be alive.

“I was dead asleep,” Theo said. “My first reaction was, ‘what is going on? Is it an explosion? A fire?’ I couldn’t see anything because there was so much smoke, and drywall, and whatever.”

“Then I saw a lady trying to creep out of the car,” he said. “I called 911. I’m just confused and mentally shaken up right now.”

Police said the driver of the SUV was not impaired and is cooperating with authorities.

They said they’re investigating the incident as a routine crash, although the driver was cited for inattentive driving.

