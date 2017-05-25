Tussle breaks out in Boston court as 4 convicted of murder

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston courtroom erupted in what a judge called “pandemonium” when one of four men convicted of murder in a 2013 killing attacked one of his co-defendants.

Omar Bonner, Omar Denton, Andrew Robertson, and Javaine Watson were all convicted Wednesday in the December 2013 shooting death of 25-year-old Romeo McCubbin in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Herald reports that during the reading of the verdicts, Watson lunged at Robertson and shouted profanities and “I’m not going to forget” before being dragged out.

Prosecutors say Watson drove Robertson to the scene, where Robertson shot McCubbin repeatedly as he sat in his vehicle, before Watson drove them both away. Bonner and Denton then approached on foot. Bonner shot McCubbin repeatedly again and Denton kicked him as he lay on the ground.