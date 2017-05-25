CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Wrinkles, age spots, and skin cancer are just a few of the downsides of practice bad skin care. Meghan Rothschild from Impact Melanoma shared tips for skin success.
Summer Skin Safety Tips:
- Apply 30 minutes prior to sun exposure
- Reapply ever two hours
- Use 30 or above
- When issuing spray, rub it in
- Learn about sunscreen chemicals
- Avoid direct sunlight if possible
- Use umbrellas and other cover-ups when available
- Purchase new sunscreen every year – it expires