CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Wrinkles, age spots, and skin cancer are just a few of the downsides of practice bad skin care. Meghan Rothschild from Impact Melanoma shared tips for skin success.

Summer Skin Safety Tips:



Apply 30 minutes prior to sun exposure

Reapply ever two hours

Use 30 or above

When issuing spray, rub it in

Learn about sunscreen chemicals

Avoid direct sunlight if possible

Use umbrellas and other cover-ups when available

Purchase new sunscreen every year – it expires