Summer Skin Safety

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Wrinkles, age spots, and skin cancer are just a few of the downsides of practice bad skin care. Meghan Rothschild from Impact Melanoma shared tips for skin success.

Summer Skin Safety Tips:

  • Apply 30 minutes prior to sun exposure
  • Reapply ever two hours
  • Use 30 or above
  • When issuing spray, rub it in
  • Learn about sunscreen chemicals
  • Avoid direct sunlight if possible
  • Use umbrellas and other cover-ups when available
  • Purchase new sunscreen every year – it expires

 

