Suffield police investigating teen girl’s death

Teen girl was unresponsive when emergency crews got to her home

By Published:

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, say the untimely death of a 17-year-old girl is not being investigated as suspicious.

Suffield Police Capt. Christopher McKee told 22News emergency crews were called to a Suffield home Sunday evening, where they found the teen girl unresponsive. McKee said the girl was died shortly after.

McKee says the teen’s family is cooperating with the Suffield Police Department in their investigation, and that there is no public safety concern.

The identity of the girl has not been released.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s