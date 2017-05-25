Suffield police investigating teen girl’s death

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, say the untimely death of a 17-year-old girl is not being investigated as suspicious.

Suffield Police Capt. Christopher McKee told 22News emergency crews were called to a Suffield home Sunday evening, where they found the teen girl unresponsive. McKee said the girl was died shortly after.

McKee says the teen’s family is cooperating with the Suffield Police Department in their investigation, and that there is no public safety concern.

The identity of the girl has not been released.